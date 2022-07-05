Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stake Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Olin worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Olin by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Olin by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,493,000. Searle & CO. increased its stake in Olin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 30,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Olin by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

