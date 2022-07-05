The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

NYSE:SJM opened at $131.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.66.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

