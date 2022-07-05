Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MGM opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.