Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Short Interest Up 21.0% in June

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,990,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 11,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,950,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 128,646 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 258.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,830,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 1,319,742 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $138,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $400.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.04.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 189.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.27%.

NAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

