Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 536,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

In other news, insider George Goodwin sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $544,327.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,011.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,953. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,845,000 after buying an additional 68,450 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,586,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after buying an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,039,000.

SGRY opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.80. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.58 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Bank of America cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.