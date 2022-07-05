Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 128,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 623,571 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,949 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CO opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $364.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.26. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

