Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Short Interest Update

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker stock opened at $203.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 52 week low of $193.34 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.