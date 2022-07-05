Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,530,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,215,000 after buying an additional 398,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,012,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after acquiring an additional 354,613 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.