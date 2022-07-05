Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,227 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 122.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $123.18.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

