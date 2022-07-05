Bender Robert & Associates Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 23.3% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $81,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.