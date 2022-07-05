Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.3% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Apple by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 35,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 30,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

