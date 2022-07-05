Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after buying an additional 217,147 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Argus downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of DKNG opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

