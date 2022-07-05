Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Edge Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,302 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,614,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

MSFT opened at $259.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.23 and its 200 day moving average is $289.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

