Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $160.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

