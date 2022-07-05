Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,756 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

