Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,977,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after buying an additional 311,731 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,679,000 after buying an additional 158,854 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $210.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $372.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.97.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

