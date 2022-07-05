Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $74.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

