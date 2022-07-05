Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20,125.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 431.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

