Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after acquiring an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,495,000 after acquiring an additional 120,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,289,000 after acquiring an additional 114,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $313.65 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $278.49 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.50 and its 200-day moving average is $440.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -228.94 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,074 shares of company stock worth $5,315,182 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.40.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

