Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $171,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens lifted their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average is $122.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.