Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $178,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,911 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

