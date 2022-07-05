Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average is $132.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

