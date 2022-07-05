Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,462,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Watsco by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $240.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

