NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

