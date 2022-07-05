Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Alaska Air Group worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $651,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

NYSE ALK opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.