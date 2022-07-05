Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 103 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Curtiss-Wright worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $1,544,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $287,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $6,405,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $133.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 12.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

