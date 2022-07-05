Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after buying an additional 144,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

