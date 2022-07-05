Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.36.

NYSE:SPG opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $129.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.