First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Update

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of FSLR opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.97.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,326.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $194,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,748 shares of company stock worth $1,620,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in First Solar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,107 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.