Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 223,960 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,960 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.86% of Aptose Biosciences worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,070.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.61. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.