Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RGLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $158.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.62.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

About Royal Gold (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.