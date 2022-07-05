Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 107 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.77. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.57.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

