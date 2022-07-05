Sigma Planning Corp Sells 637 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.52. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

