Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $279.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.