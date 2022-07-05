Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 50,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 615,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 257,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

