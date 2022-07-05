The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 15,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 99,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,424,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $279.08 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.