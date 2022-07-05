Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,080 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

