Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $254.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.44. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.00.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

