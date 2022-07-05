Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,049,000 after acquiring an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $257.77 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $498.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.71. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

