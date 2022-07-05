Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.57. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

