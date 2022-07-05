Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 519 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.47 and its 200 day moving average is $180.06. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.