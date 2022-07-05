Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after buying an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,986,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 154,729 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

