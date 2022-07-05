Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,366 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,412 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

