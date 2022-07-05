Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,329 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 50,379 shares of the airline’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,905 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.