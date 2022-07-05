DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

XRAY stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $66.98. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

