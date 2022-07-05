Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,722 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Coupang by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CPNG stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

