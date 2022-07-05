Xponance Inc. Purchases 671 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $99.16. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

