Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,516 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM opened at $92.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.99 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,867 shares of company stock worth $3,966,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

