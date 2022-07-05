Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

BURL stock opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

