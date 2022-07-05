Xponance Inc. Acquires 727 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

